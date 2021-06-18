UrduPoint.com
G7 Exploring Action Against China's Forced Labor - US National Security Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) The United States expects its G7 partners to impose restrictions on China's goods produced with forced labor, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"We expect that our G7 partners will look at various forms of restrictions on goods that are proven to be produced with forced labor.

The precise form of these restrictions will vary from country to country. But our expectation is that we will align in a broad approach to take tangible action," Sullivan told reporters in a telephone briefing.

He added that the G7 identified three sectors where China allegedly employs forced labor - garments, agriculture and solar energy.

