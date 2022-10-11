UrduPoint.com

G7 Exploring Ways To Ensure Ukraine Reconstruction With Funds From Russia - Statement

The Group of Seven (G7) countries' leaders said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they are exploring ways to ensure the Ukraine reconstruction efforts are supported with funds from Russia

"Ensuring Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction, including exploring avenues to do so with funds from Russia; pursuing accountability for Russia crimes committed during the war," the G7 said in the joint statement.

The G7 leaders held a virtual meeting earlier in the day in response to Russia's most intense missile strikes in months on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities on Monday. Russia launched the strikes in retaliation for what is believed to be a Ukrainian attack last Saturday on the bridge linking Russia with Crimea.

