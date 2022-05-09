G7 Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over Selection Process for New Hong Kong Leader - Ministers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven alliance expressed grave concern on Monday over the election of a former police officer as Hong Kong's new leader, calling recent changes to the selection process an "assault" on fundamental freedoms.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, underscore our grave concern over the selection process for the Chief Executive in Hong Kong as part of a continued assault on political pluralism and fundamental freedoms," the ministers said in a joint statement.

The Hong Kong government announced on Sunday that former police officer and secretary for security John Lee Ka-chiu was elected as the new Hong Kong chief executive in uncontested election.

The election follows changes to Hong Kong's electoral laws last year that the G7 ministers said represent a "stark departure from the aim of universal suffrage."

"The current nomination process and resulting appointment are a stark departure from the aim of universal suffrage and further erode the ability of Hong Kongers to be legitimately represented.

We are deeply concerned about this steady erosion of political and civil rights and Hong Kong's autonomy," the G7 statement said.

The ministers urged China to uphold its obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and called on Hong Kong's newly elected leader to safeguard rights and freedoms in Hong Kong.

John Lee's candidacy was reportedly backed by the Chinese government, which seeks closer ties between Hong Kong and the central administration. Serving as Hong Kong secretary for security during the 2019 protests that have been raging across the city for over a year, John Lee, among other local officials, has been sanctioned by the United States, which accused him of "undermining Hong Kong autonomy."

Under the Hong Kong electoral legislation approved last year, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China is elected for a five-year term by the members of 1,500-strong election committee, comprised of representatives of industrial, banking, professional, religious communities, as well as members of parliament and local organizations. The elections are carried out through anonymous voting, requiring more than 750 votes for a candidate to win.