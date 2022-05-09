UrduPoint.com

G7 Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over Selection Process For New Hong Kong Leader - Ministers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 06:20 PM

G7 Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over Selection Process for New Hong Kong Leader - Ministers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven alliance expressed grave concern on Monday over the election of a former police officer as Hong Kong's new leader, calling recent changes to the selection process an "assault" on fundamental freedoms.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, underscore our grave concern over the selection process for the Chief Executive in Hong Kong as part of a continued assault on political pluralism and fundamental freedoms," the ministers said in a joint statement.

The Hong Kong government announced on Sunday that former police officer and secretary for security John Lee Ka-chiu was elected as the new Hong Kong chief executive in uncontested election.

The election follows changes to Hong Kong's electoral laws last year that the G7 ministers said represent a "stark departure from the aim of universal suffrage."

"The current nomination process and resulting appointment are a stark departure from the aim of universal suffrage and further erode the ability of Hong Kongers to be legitimately represented.

We are deeply concerned about this steady erosion of political and civil rights and Hong Kong's autonomy," the G7 statement said.

The ministers urged China to uphold its obligations under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and called on Hong Kong's newly elected leader to safeguard rights and freedoms in Hong Kong.

John Lee's candidacy was reportedly backed by the Chinese government, which seeks closer ties between Hong Kong and the central administration. Serving as Hong Kong secretary for security during the 2019 protests that have been raging across the city for over a year, John Lee, among other local officials, has been sanctioned by the United States, which accused him of "undermining Hong Kong autonomy."

Under the Hong Kong electoral legislation approved last year, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China is elected for a five-year term by the members of 1,500-strong election committee, comprised of representatives of industrial, banking, professional, religious communities, as well as members of parliament and local organizations. The elections are carried out through anonymous voting, requiring more than 750 votes for a candidate to win.

Related Topics

Election Police China Parliament Canada France European Union Germany Hong Kong Alliance Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Sunday 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social m ..

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social media

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

2 hours ago
 Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

2 hours ago
 IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

3 hours ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.