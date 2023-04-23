G7 Farm Ministers Recognize Importance of Grain Deal, Support Extension - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2023) Agriculture ministers of the G7 countries have recognized the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and expressed strong support for its expansion, implementation and extension in a joint communique issued following a two-day meeting in the Japanese city of Miyazaki.

"We recognize the importance of the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, (Ukrainian) President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's Grain from Ukraine Initiative and the UN and Türkiye-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI).

In this context, we strongly support the extension, full implementation and expansion of BSGI," the communique read.

G7 ministers also accused Russia of allegedly using food "as a means of destabilization and as tool of geopolitical coercion."

"We will continue to design our restrictive measures against Russia to shield population in need from unintended consequences by ensuring food and fertilizers are carved out," the document added.