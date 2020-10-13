UrduPoint.com
G7 Finance Ministers, Central Bankers In 'Regular Contact' Over COVID-19 - US Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:17 PM

G7 Finance Ministers, Central Bankers in 'Regular Contact' Over COVID-19 - US Treasury

Finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are in close contact to respond as quickly and effectively to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are in close contact to respond as quickly and effectively to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The G7 Finance Ministries and Central Banks remain in regular contact and continue to coordinate on timely and effective actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

The statement was issued after a video conference hosted by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin with the finance ministers and central bank governors of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the European Commission and the Eurogroup.

The heads of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Financial Stability Board also joined the discussion, the statement added.

The statement added that in the lead-up to the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, the finance ministers and central bank governors discussed domestic and international economic responses underway and strategies to achieve a robust recovery throughout the global economy.

