G7 Finance Ministers Discuss Responses to COVID-19 Pandemic - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Finance ministers and central banks from the Group of Seven (G7) countries met virtually on Monday to discuss coordinated responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and resolved to prevent illicit activity and to regulate crypto currencies among others, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

"The G7 Finance Ministries and Central Banks remain in regular contact and continue to coordinate on timely and effective actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement read.

"The Ministers and Governors discussed domestic and international economic responses underway and strategies to achieve a robust recovery throughout the global economy. They also discussed ongoing responses to the evolving landscape of crypto assets and other digital assets and national authorities' work to prevent their use for malign purposes and illicit activities. There is strong support across the G7 on the need to regulate digital currencies."