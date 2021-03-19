G7 finance ministers support new IMF aid for Covid-hit poor nations: statement

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :G7 finance ministers have agreed to support new IMF aid for the poorest nations hit by the Covid pandemic, Britain said Friday after hosting an online gathering.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak and his G7 counterparts "support a new and sizeable International Monetary Fund (IMF) special drawing rights (SDR) allocation, helping vulnerable countries get through the current crisis", read a statement following the gathering.