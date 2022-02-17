UrduPoint.com

G7 Foreign Ministerial Meeting To Be Held May 12-14 In German Castle - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 05:50 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The G7 foreign ministerial meeting under the German Presidency will be held on May 12-14 at the Weissenhaus Castle in Schleswig-Holstein, a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters.

"The German-presided G7 foreign ministers' meeting will be held May 12-14 at Weissenhaus in Schleswig-Holstein.

The more than 400-year-old historic castle and state-protected park area provide natural conditions to easily achieve an informal atmosphere during the meeting," the spokesperson said.

The ministry said the choice of the venue was due to numerous criteria, including security, the ability to provide a confidential character for the important meeting, transport accessibility, the possibility of accommodating delegates and media representatives. The castle itself, after restoration in 2014, functions as a spa hotel.

