G7 Foreign Ministers Agree Several Areas Of Work On Coronavirus Outbreak - Maas

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 10:21 PM

G7 Foreign Ministers Agree Several Areas of Work on Coronavirus Outbreak - Maas

G7 foreign ministers have agreed several areas of work to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) G7 foreign ministers have agreed several areas of work to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday.

"The foreign ministers generally agreed that the answer of G7 should focus in these areas: we must fight the direct consequences of the coronavirus for the health and stop it from spreading by using international cooperation on creating and developing medication and vaccines, as well as by supporting the countries that are least protected from the virus," Maas said, according to the statement issued by the German Foreign Ministry.

Maas remarked on the importance of a solution for the global trade.

G7 foreign ministers discussed the situation in Libya and Syria as well the crisis in Afghanistan.

