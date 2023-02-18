UrduPoint.com

G7 Foreign Ministers Agree To Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

G7 Foreign Ministers Agree to Continue Supporting Ukraine, Toughen Russian Sanctions

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The first meeting of G7 foreign ministers under the Japanese presidency has agreed to continue supporting Ukraine, pledging to toughen sanctions against Russia and calling on third parties to stop supporting Moscow, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"At this meeting, discussions focused on the situation in Ukraine, and the G7 Foreign Ministers emphasized Ukraine's commitment to upholding the international order based on the rule of law, as well as Ukraine's commitment to a just and lasting peace, and agreed to actively cooperate with Ukraine to that end. The G7 Foreign Ministers also reaffirmed their determination to continue to support Ukraine," the statement read.

The foreign ministers also "agreed to maintain and strengthen sanctions against Russia and call on third parties to stop supporting Russia."

