G7 Foreign Ministers Call for Full Transparency on Navalny Case - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The tip diplomats of the Group of Seven (G7) in a joint statement on Tuesday urged Russia to establish full transparency on the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"We, the G7 foreign ministers, call on Russia to urgently and fully establish transparency on who is responsible for this abhorrent poisoning attack and, bearing in mind Russia's commitments under the Chemical Weapons Convention, to bring the perpetrators to justice," the statement said.

Last week, the German government said traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group were detected in Navalny's system. Moscow said Russian doctors found no toxic substances before he was transported to Germany and that Berlin has provided no evidence to support its claims.