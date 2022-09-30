G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Accession of New Regions to Russia - Joint Statement

The G7 foreign ministers and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned in a joint statement the accession of four regions to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The G7 foreign ministers and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned in a joint statement the accession of four regions to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin on Friday following the results of referendums in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after which he signed agreements on their admission to Russia.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in our condemnation in the strongest possible terms of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and its continued violations of Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and Independence," the statement says.

The ministers also called on other countries to condemn Russia and promised new Russia sanctions.