UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Arrest Of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Arrest of Russian Opposition Figure Navalny - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries on Tuesday said in a joint statement that they condemn the arrest of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in condemning the politically motivated arrest and detention of Alexey Navalny," the statement said.

On Saturday, multiple unauthorized protests took place in various regions of Russia instigated by supporters of Navalny. Both the Russian Interior Ministry and Prosecutor General's Office warned that persons participating in the events would liable for prosecution.

The G7 foreign ministers expressed concern over the detention of participants in the protest rallies and urged Russian authorities to release them.

"The violent suppression by police forces of the right of individuals to express their opinion is unacceptable.

These events confirm a continuous negative pattern of shrinking space for the opposition, civil society, human rights defenders and independent voices in Russia," they said.

The G7 ministers urged Russia to fulfill its international obligations and release Navalny immediately as well as investigate the alleged attempt to poison Navalny in August.

"G7 Foreign Ministers recall their condemnation, in the strongest possible terms, of the poisoning of Mr. Navalny in August 2020 with a chemical nerve-agent of the 'Novichok' group, a substance developed by Russia," the statement said.

The G7 promised to monitor Russia's response on situation with Navalny, it added.

On January 18, a Moscow court sentenced Navalny to 30 days in prison for violating the probation terms of his suspended sentence on fraud charges.

Related Topics

Protest Police Interior Ministry Condemnation Moscow Russia Canada Civil Society France European Union Germany Italy United Kingdom Japan United States January August 2020 Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

1 hour ago

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

1 hour ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

2 hours ago

Masti Khel slams India on its so called Republic D ..

13 minutes ago

Pak-Army organizes two-day free medical camp in Ke ..

13 minutes ago

Pak-Uzbekistan agrees to start negotiation on PTA

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.