UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Navalny Arrest - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Navalny Arrest - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The foreign ministers of the G7 countries on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are united in condemning the politically motivated arrest and detention of Alexey Navalny," the ministers said in a statement.

On Saturday, multiple unauthorized protests took place in various regions of Russia, instigated by supporters of Navalny. Both the Russian Interior Ministry and Prosecutor General's Office warned that those participating in such events would be held liable to prosecution.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Canada France European Union Germany Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Opposition

Recent Stories

Operation Smile UAE celebrates its 10th Anniversar ..

54 minutes ago

UK Exports Arms to Countries on Own Restricted Lis ..

38 minutes ago

DC reviews PAMCO, MCL agreement

38 minutes ago

Virus-plagued Italy in political turmoil after Pri ..

38 minutes ago

National Assembly rejects eight bills, refers four ..

38 minutes ago

Disinfo Lab heads brief EU parliament on Indian Ch ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.