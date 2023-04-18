UrduPoint.com

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn North Korea's Ballistic Missile Launches - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 10:40 AM

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn North Korea's Ballistic Missile Launches - Statement

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The G7 foreign ministers condemn North Korea's missile launches, according to a joint ministerial statement after the meeting.

"We strongly condemn North Korea's unprecedented number of unlawful ballistic missile launches, including the April 13 launch of what North Korea claimed as a solid-fuel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile," the ministers said.

"We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the goal of North Korea's complete, verifiable, and irreversible abandonment of its nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs," the statement said.

On April 13, North Korea test-launched Hwasong-18, its new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the test launch. The missile flew approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), reaching an altitude of up to 3,000 kilometers.

The G7 foreign ministerial meeting was held on April 16-18 in the Japanese resort city of Karuizawa in Nagano prefecture.

Related Topics

Nuclear Nagano North Korea Kim Jong April

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research sampl ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research samples on the Dragon cargo spacecr ..

9 hours ago
 PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries duri ..

PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries during floods in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U- ..

FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.