TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The G7 foreign ministers condemn North Korea's missile launches, according to a joint ministerial statement after the meeting.

"We strongly condemn North Korea's unprecedented number of unlawful ballistic missile launches, including the April 13 launch of what North Korea claimed as a solid-fuel Intercontinental Ballistic Missile," the ministers said.

"We reiterate our unwavering commitment to the goal of North Korea's complete, verifiable, and irreversible abandonment of its nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs," the statement said.

On April 13, North Korea test-launched Hwasong-18, its new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the test launch. The missile flew approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), reaching an altitude of up to 3,000 kilometers.

The G7 foreign ministerial meeting was held on April 16-18 in the Japanese resort city of Karuizawa in Nagano prefecture.