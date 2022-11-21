UrduPoint.com

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn North Korea's Test Launch, Call For 'Robust' Response By UNSC

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 12:40 AM

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn North Korea's Test Launch, Call For 'Robust' Response by UNSC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have condemned the recent missile launch conducted by North Korea and called for a "robust response" by the international community and the UN Security Council (UNSC), the statement published by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn in the strongest terms the brazen launch of another Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) conducted on 18 November 2022 by the DPRK ... We urge the DPRK to resume meaningful dialogue toward denuclearization and accept the repeated offers of dialogue put forward by the United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea," the statement read.

The ministers also called for a "united and robust response" by the global community, including the need for further "significant measures" to be taken by the UNSC.

On Friday, North Korea launched what was preliminarily identified as a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching the US mainland. The South Korean military reported that the missile flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and reached an altitude of 6,100 kilometers at a maximum speed of Mach 22, which is 22 times faster than the speed of sound. According to the Japanese officials, the missile fell about 200 kilometers west of Hokkaido's Oshima Island within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The new launch came a day after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan and warned the US and its allies that Pyongyang would respond proportionally to Washington's bolstering of extended deterrence.

North Korea has conducted dozens of missile test launches since the start of 2022, several missiles at once on some occasions. On November 2, Pyongyang launched more than 20 short-range missiles. North Korea said its military-related activities came in response to provocations by South Korea, the United States, and Japan.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Washington Canada France European Union Germany Pyongyang Italy United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States North Korea November Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

15 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.