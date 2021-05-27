UrduPoint.com
G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Protasevich's Arrest, Threaten To Impose Sanctions On Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Protasevich's Arrest, Threaten to Impose Sanctions on Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) G7 Foreign Ministers on Thursday said that they condemn the arrest of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich and threaten to levy sanctions on Minsk.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union condemn in the strongest terms the unprecedented action by the Belarusian authorities in arresting independent journalist, Raman Pratasevich and his companion, Sofia Sopega, after forcing flight FR4978 on which they were travelling to land in Minsk on 23 May," a joint statement of G7 Foreign Ministers read.

The G7 also condemned actions of Belarus that lead to the emergency landing of Ryanair plane which "jeopardised the safety of the passengers and crew of the flight."

"We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Raman Pratasevich, as well as all other journalists and political prisoners held in Belarus. We will enhance our efforts, including through further sanctions as appropriate, to promote accountability for the actions of the Belarusian authorities," the statement read.

