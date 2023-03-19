UrduPoint.com

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Pyongyang's Latest ICBM Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Pyongyang's Latest ICBM Launch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) The G7 foreign ministers on Sunday strongly condemned the latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea and noted its destabilizing effect on regional peace and security, according to their joint statement.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, condemn in the strongest terms North Korea's March 16 launch of yet another Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), which undermines regional and international peace and security," the statement said.

Since last year, Pyongyang "has intensified its escalatory actions through a record number of ballistic missile launches and its continued irresponsible and destabilizing rhetoric regarding the use of nuclear weapons," the document noted.

"We reiterate our demand that North Korea abandon its nuclear weapons, existing nuclear programs, and any other weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable, and irreversible manner and fully comply with all obligations under the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs)," the statement said.

Related Topics

United Nations Canada Nuclear France European Union Germany Pyongyang Italy United Kingdom Japan United States North Korea March Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

6 hours ago
 Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League ..

Who are award winners of HBL Pakistan Super League Season 8 ?

15 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-r ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives ministers, high-ranking officials

15 hours ago
 US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set ..

US State of Georgia, Pakistan's Sindh province set to establish 'sister state' r ..

16 hours ago
 McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengea ..

McCarthy Accuses Manhattan DA of Political 'Vengeance' Over Possible Trump Arres ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.