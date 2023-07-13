Open Menu

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Recent N. Korean Missile Launches - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 11:04 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries condemn North Korea's recent test launches of ballistic missiles and call on Pyongyang to cease its weapons programs, the G7 foreign ministers said on Thursday.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers... condemn in the strongest terms North Korea's brazen launch of another Intercontinental Ballistic Missile conducted on July 12, 2023, following the launch using ballistic missile technology conducted on May 31, 2023 along with the launches of two ballistic missiles on June 15, 2023," the foreign ministers said in a statement.

The launches pose a grave threat to regional and international peace and stability, the statement said. The launches also violate UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting North Korean missile launches that use ballistic missile technology, the statement said.

The G7 foreign ministers reiterate their demand to North Korea to abandon its missile and weapons of mass destruction programs, the statement said.

The foreign ministers also urge a swift and strong response to the situation from the UN Security Council, the statement added.

