BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The G7 foreign ministers strongly condemn Russia's decision to recognize the independence of two Donbas republics and send troops to the region, according to a joint statement published by the German Foreign Ministry following a phone conversation of top diplomats.

"Today, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock chaired call of the G7 Foreign Ministers ... and the High Representative of the European Union. In their call Ministers strongly condemned Russia's recognition of the non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk and the decision to deploy Russian troops into these areas," the statement read.