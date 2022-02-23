UrduPoint.com

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Russia's Decision To Recognize DPR, LPR

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2022 | 12:20 AM

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn Russia's Decision to Recognize DPR, LPR

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The G7 foreign ministers strongly condemn Russia's decision to recognize the independence of two Donbas republics and send troops to the region, according to a joint statement published by the German Foreign Ministry following a phone conversation of top diplomats.

"Today, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock chaired call of the G7 Foreign Ministers ... and the High Representative of the European Union. In their call Ministers strongly condemned Russia's recognition of the non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk and the decision to deploy Russian troops into these areas," the statement read.

Related Topics

Russia German European Union Luhansk Donetsk Independence Top

Recent Stories

Top French Diplomat Says Meeting With Lavrov Cance ..

Top French Diplomat Says Meeting With Lavrov Canceled

48 minutes ago
 UN on Putin's Statement: Minsk Frameworks Exist, S ..

UN on Putin's Statement: Minsk Frameworks Exist, Should Be Used to De-Escalate C ..

48 minutes ago
 EU Works on Initiative to Hold Meeting of Foreign ..

EU Works on Initiative to Hold Meeting of Foreign Ministers in Kiev - Di Maio

48 minutes ago
 OSCE holds new round of Ukraine security talks

OSCE holds new round of Ukraine security talks

48 minutes ago
 EU ministers agree new sanctions against Russia: F ..

EU ministers agree new sanctions against Russia: France

48 minutes ago
 UN Chief Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Talks Will Go Ahead ..

UN Chief Hopes Lavrov-Blinken Talks Will Go Ahead Later This Week in Geneva - Sp ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>