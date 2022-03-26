UrduPoint.com

G7 Foreign Ministers Decry North Korea's Continued Testing Of Ballistic Missiles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The G7 foreign ministers has denounced North Korea for continued missile testing and the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday, calling it a violation of Pyongyang's obligations under UN Security Council resolutions, according to a statement published on Friday.

On Thursday, North Korea conducted its twelfth missile launch since the beginning of the year, later confirming that it was the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile. The Japanese Defense Ministry claimed that with a normal trajectory, the missile could travel a range of 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), which is enough to cover the entirety of the USA.

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers... strongly condemn the continued testing of ballistic missiles by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, including the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launch conducted on March 24," the statement said.

Over the past three months, Pyongyang has carried out an unprecedented series of missile tests, including hypersonic missile launches and purportedly a submarine ballistic missile test, demonstrating the country's relentless efforts to expand its ballistic missile capabilities, the ministers noted.

"These reckless actions threaten regional and international peace and security, pose a dangerous and unpredictable risk to international civil aviation and maritime navigation in the region, and demand a united response by the international community, including by further measures to be taken by the UN Security Council," the statement added.

The ministers further called on North Korea to fully abide by all its obligations under UN Security Council resolutions, calling on Pyongyang to accept dialogue proposals put forward by the US, South Korea and Japan. Pyongyang was also urged "to abandon its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner," the statement said.

