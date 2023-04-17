TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Foreign ministers of G7 discussed the situation around Ukraine and addressed the problems of Russia's circumvention of sanctions and its weapon supply by third parties during a ministerial session on Monday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

During the top diplomats' meeting, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa underscored the importance of preserving unity among the G7 members and their partners in light of the lingering Ukraine conflict, to continue severe sanctions against Moscow and strong support for Kiev, and the significance of strengthening cooperation within the so-called "Global South" community.

"Moreover, Minister Hayashi stated that measures against evasion and circumvention of sanctions and third party weapon supply to Russia are important issues," the ministry's official statement read.

Hayashi also said that Russia's decision to deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would aggravate the situation.

"The G7 Foreign Ministers reaffirmed that Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable. Furthermore, they concurred in reinforcing coordination to prevent and respond to evasion of sanctions as well as third party weapon supply to Russia," the statement added.

Foreign ministers of Japan, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Italy attended the G7 top diplomats' meeting in Japan's Karuizawa, along with US State Secretary Antony Blinken and EU Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora who joined the meeting to replace the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, who tested positive for COVID-19.

This year, Japan is holding the G7 presidency and is also scheduled to host the key G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.