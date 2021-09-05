TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) A G7 foreign ministers' meeting is planned for next week with Russia's and China's participation and will focus on Afghanistan, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on NHK television on Sunday.

"Next week, a meeting at the level of the foreign ministers of the G7 countries is expected, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan; the presence of the ministers from Russia, China and other countries is also expected," Toshimitsu Motegi said, adding that "this could happen already on September 8."