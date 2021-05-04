G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Commitment to Political Solution in Syria - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that he and his G7 counterparts reaffirmed the group's commitment to back a political solution in Syria and the United Nations' cross-border aid mechanism

"My G7 counterparts and I reaffirmed our commitment to a political resolution for ending the conflict in Syria and support to the reauthorization of the UN cross-border aid mechanism," Blinken said in a statement via Twitter.

The G7 member states will continue to work to advance all aspects of UN Security Council resolution 2254 to facilitate a political solution in Syria to end the ongoing conflict, Blinken said.

In a bid to reconcile the Syrian government and the opposition, the United Nations launched in 2019 the 150-member Syrian constitutional committee with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society.

The latest and fifth round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee talks was held in Geneva in late January. UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen called the talks a "disappointment," as nothing was achieved on specific agenda issues the diplomat had defined before the session.

The G7 ministerial summit in London will conclude on Wednesday. In addition to G7 ministers, the summit is attended by representatives of Australia, India, South Africa, South Korea, as well as Brunei in its capacity as the ASEAN chair country.

The G7 ministerial meeting lays the ground work for the summit among world leaders in June.