G7 Foreign Ministers Reaffirm Importance of Maintaining Peace, Stability in Taiwan Strait

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Top diplomats of G7 countries on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and called for peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues.

"We reaffirm the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as an indispensable element in security and prosperity in the international community, and call for the peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues," the statement said.

The situation around Taiwan has once again escalated after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier in April, with Beijing starting massive three-day military exercises near the island in what it called a "warning" for Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.