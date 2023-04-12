MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) A draft communique of the G7 foreign ministers' meeting will condemn Russia's alleged spreading of disinformation on its special military operation in Ukraine, with the data presumably aimed at attracting military support from abroad, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing the statement.

The ministerial meeting will run from April 16-18 in the Japanese resort city of Karuizawa in Nagano prefecture.

The document will also call on third parties to cease alleged weapons supplies and other assistance for Russia to close loopholes in sanctions, the broadcaster reported.

The report said that the G7 foreign ministers were concerned over the situation in the East and South China seas, and opposed any unilateral attempts to forcefully change the status quo, as well as stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The statement would urge China to act in accordance with its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations after the Chinese authorities detained a Japanese citizen working for a pharmaceutical firm on suspicion of espionage in March.

This year, Japan is holding the G7 presidency and is scheduled to host the key G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.