UrduPoint.com

G7 Foreign Ministers Support Cooperation With India, ASEAN - Japanese Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 12:00 PM

G7 Foreign Ministers Support Cooperation With India, ASEAN - Japanese Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The G7 foreign ministers during their first meeting in Japan's Karuizawa have stressed the importance of the cooperation between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and agreed to regularize G7 discussions related to the regional issues, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"In addition to underscoring the importance of cooperating with India, the G7 Foreign Ministers shared the view to increase engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, including ASEAN and the Pacific Island countries, and, as part of the G7 framework, to regularize discussions and strengthen cooperation in relation to the Indo-Pacific," the statement read.

Additionally, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said it was necessary to strengthen the cooperation between the G7 and ASEAN in the medium and long term, and the foreign ministers shared the view to reinforce the engagement with ASEAN.

This year, Japan is holding the G7 presidency and is also scheduled to host the key G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.

Related Topics

India Hiroshima Japan May From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

11 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

12 hours ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

13 hours ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.