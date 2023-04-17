G7 Foreign Ministers Support Cooperation With India, ASEAN - Japanese Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The G7 foreign ministers during their first meeting in Japan's Karuizawa have stressed the importance of the cooperation between India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and agreed to regularize G7 discussions related to the regional issues, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"In addition to underscoring the importance of cooperating with India, the G7 Foreign Ministers shared the view to increase engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, including ASEAN and the Pacific Island countries, and, as part of the G7 framework, to regularize discussions and strengthen cooperation in relation to the Indo-Pacific," the statement read.

Additionally, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said it was necessary to strengthen the cooperation between the G7 and ASEAN in the medium and long term, and the foreign ministers shared the view to reinforce the engagement with ASEAN.

This year, Japan is holding the G7 presidency and is also scheduled to host the key G7 summit in Hiroshima from May 19-21.