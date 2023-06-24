Open Menu

G7 Foreign Ministers Talk On Situation In World, Russia For 40 Minutes - Tokyo

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) G7 foreign ministers held a phone conversation during which they discussed the urgent problems facing the international community, including the situation in Russia, and confirmed that they would continue to work together, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Mr. HAYASHI Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, hosted the G7 Foreign Ministers' Telephone Talk for approximately 40 minutes from 8:15pm JST (12:15 GMT). (Foreign Ministers of the G7 countries (except Italy), High Representative of the European Union, and the representative from Italy attended.) During the call, the G7 exchanged views on urgent challenges the international community is facing, including the situation in Russia, and the G7 confirmed that they continue to coordinate closely," the ministry said in a statement.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin. The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

