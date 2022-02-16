G7 Foreign Ministers to Hold Emergency Meeting Over Ukraine Crisis This Week - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) plan to hold an emergency meeting in Germany this week to discuss the Ukrainian situation, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday.

The G7 foreign ministers meeting will be held on the sidelines of the three-day Munich Security Conference that will start on Friday, the news agency reported citing sources, adding that the main topic of the G7 meeting will be the crisis over Ukraine amid potential Russian invasion.

On Monday, G7 finance ministers said the bloc was ready to collectively impose severe economic and financial sanctions on Russia in the event of Russian military actions against Ukraine.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening other countries and at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Moscow has also said Russia has the right to move troops within its national territory.