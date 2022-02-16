G7 foreign ministers to hold talks on Ukraine crisis Saturday: Germany

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven most developed nations will hold talks on the Ukraine crisis on Saturday in Munich, a spokesman for the German foreign ministry said Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven most developed nations will hold talks on the Ukraine crisis on Saturday in Munich, a spokesman for the German foreign ministry said Wednesday.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will host the talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, said the spokesman, adding they will "focus on the crisis that has arisen due to the Russian troop deployment near Ukraine".