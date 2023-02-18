G7 Foreign Ministers to Meet at Munich Security Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) A meeting of the G7 foreign ministers will take place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

US' Antony Blinken, Germany's Annalena Baerbock, Japan's Yoshimasa Hayashi, Italy's Antonio Tajani, Canada's Melanie Joly and France's Catherine Colonna will also be joined by their Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, as they are expected to discuss further military support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak is also expected to arrive in Munich to take part in the conference alongside some other world leaders.