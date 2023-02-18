UrduPoint.com

G7 Foreign Ministers To Meet At Munich Security Conference

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2023 | 10:00 AM

G7 Foreign Ministers to Meet at Munich Security Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) A meeting of the G7 foreign ministers will take place on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

US' Antony Blinken, Germany's Annalena Baerbock, Japan's Yoshimasa Hayashi, Italy's Antonio Tajani, Canada's Melanie Joly and France's Catherine Colonna will also be joined by their Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, as they are expected to discuss further military support for Ukraine.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak is also expected to arrive in Munich to take part in the conference alongside some other world leaders.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Canada France Germany Munich Italy United Kingdom Japan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2023

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th February 2023

42 minutes ago
 Glory for Wellens in first victory in UAE Team Emi ..

Glory for Wellens in first victory in UAE Team Emirates’ colours

7 hours ago
 Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate t ..

Dubai records AED10.4 bn in weeklong real estate transactions

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concludes visit to US

11 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Ene ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah briefed on Ministry of Energy &amp; Infrastructure&#039; ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.