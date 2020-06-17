G7 Foreign Ministers Urge China to Reconsider Hong Kong Security Law Decision - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The foreign ministers of the G7 group of nations said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they are seriously concerned about China's decision to impose a national Security Law on Hong Kong and called on Beijing to revise its decision.

"We, the Foreign Ministers of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the High Representative of the European Union underscore our grave concern regarding China's decision to impose a national security law on Hong Kong," the statement said. "We strongly urge the Government of China to re-consider this decision."