G7 Foreign Ministers Urge China To Reconsider Hong Kong Security Law Decision - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The foreign ministers of the G7 group of nations said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they are seriously concerned about China's decision to impose a national Security Law on Hong Kong and called on Beijing to revise its decision.

"We, the Foreign Ministers of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the High Representative of the European Union underscore our grave concern regarding China's decision to impose a national security law on Hong Kong," the statement said. "We strongly urge the Government of China to re-consider this decision."

More Stories From World

