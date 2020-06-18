G7 Foreign Ministers Urge China to Reconsider Hong Kong Security Law Decision - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The foreign ministers of the G7 group of nations said in a joint statement on Wednesday that they are seriously concerned about China's decision to impose a national security law on Hong Kong and called on Beijing to revise its decision.

"We, the Foreign Ministers of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the High Representative of the European Union underscore our grave concern regarding China's decision to impose a national security law on Hong Kong," the statement said. "We strongly urge the Government of China to re-consider this decision."

The G7 countries stated that Beijing's move is not in accordance with the Hong Kong Basic Law and its international commitments under the principles of the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

"The proposed national security law would risk seriously undermining the "One Country, Two Systems" principle and the territory's high degree of autonomy," the G7 nations said. "It would jeopardize the system which has allowed Hong Kong to flourish and made it a success over many years.

The G7 group stressed that open debate and consultation with stakeholders are vital.

"We are also extremely concerned that this action would curtail and threaten the fundamental rights and freedoms of all the population protected by the rule of law and the existence of an independent justice system," the statement said.

Wide-scale protests have been taking place sporadically in Hong Kong since June 2019, with protesters claiming to oppose Beijing's increasing influence on the special administrative region. The latest wave of protests was caused by the Chinese central authorities' plans to pass a security bill for Hong Kong.

The legislation, which bans secessionist activities, among other things, is seen by Hong Kong residents as undermining their liberties. However, both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government say the legislation would not affect the legitimate rights of the residents.

Beijing maintains that the unrest in Hong Kong is a result of international interference and vows to respect the "one country, two systems" principle.