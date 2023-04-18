G7 Foreign Ministers Urge Russia, China to Restart Nuclear Risks Reduction Talks With US

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The G7 foreign ministers on Tuesday called on Russia and China to return to a dialogue with the United States on nuclear risk reduction and expressed concern over Moscow's decision to suspend its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) treaty as well as China's alleged expansion of its nuclear arsenal.

"We deeply regret Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the New START treaty and call on Russia to return to full realization of the US-Russian dialogue on nuclear risks reduction," the statement, issued after two days of talks in Japan, read.

The statement also called for China's engagement in strategic risk reduction discussions with the US amid alleged expansion of the country's nuclear arsenal.

"The G7 urges China to engage promptly in strategic risk reduction discussions with the U.

S.," the document said.

The Group of Seven also confirmed the importance of controlling items and technologies "that could be used for military purposes, mainly through multilateral export control regimes," it added.

Relations between Russia and the United States went downhill after Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine a year ago. In February 2023, Moscow announced the suspension of its participation in the New START, which was signed by Russia and the US in 2010 and envisaged mutual inspections of the strategic nuclear facilities of the two countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the US had demanded that Russia unconditionally fulfill its obligations under the treaty while acting arbitrarily concerning its own obligations.