UrduPoint.com

G7 Foreign Ministers Welcome Iran, Saudi Arabia Restoring Relationships

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 10:40 AM

G7 Foreign Ministers Welcome Iran, Saudi Arabia Restoring Relationships

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Top diplomats from the Group of Seven on Tuesday welcomed initiates to mend relationships between Tehran and Riyadh.

"We welcome initiatives to improve bilateral relations among countries and de-escalate tensions in the region, including Iran and Saudi Arabia's recent agreement to restore ties," the G7 foreign ministers said in a collective statement released following their meeting in Karuizawa, Japan.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran had been attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.

Related Topics

Iran China Riyadh Tehran Japan Saudi Arabia March 2016 From Agreement Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th April 2023

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research sampl ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research samples on the Dragon cargo spacecr ..

9 hours ago
 PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries duri ..

PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries during floods in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U- ..

FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.