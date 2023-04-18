G7 Foreign Ministers Welcome Iran, Saudi Arabia Restoring Relationships

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Top diplomats from the Group of Seven on Tuesday welcomed initiates to mend relationships between Tehran and Riyadh.

"We welcome initiatives to improve bilateral relations among countries and de-escalate tensions in the region, including Iran and Saudi Arabia's recent agreement to restore ties," the G7 foreign ministers said in a collective statement released following their meeting in Karuizawa, Japan.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia, with China's mediation, agreed to resume diplomatic ties that were severed in 2016 after Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran had been attacked following the execution of Shiite preacher Nimr al-Nimr.