UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

G7 Health Chiefs Meet In Oxford University To Talk New Approach Against Future Pandemics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:33 PM

G7 Health Chiefs Meet in Oxford University to Talk New Approach Against Future Pandemics

Health ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) are meeting on Thursday at Oxford University, birthplace of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, to discuss a new international approach to preventing future global pandemic and emerging health threats, and bolster international cooperation to eliminate potential dangers posed by animals and the environment, the UK government announced

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Health ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) are meeting on Thursday at Oxford University, birthplace of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, to discuss a new international approach to preventing future global pandemic and emerging health threats, and bolster international cooperation to eliminate potential dangers posed by animals and the environment, the UK government announced.

"Globally we are only as strong as the weakest link in the health security chain. No one is safe until everyone is safe. We need to make better use of advances in our ability to collect, analyse, and share health data from all aspects of life, enabling faster collaboration to respond to health security threats and stop diseases in their tracks," UK health minister Matt Hancock said ahead of the two-day meeting.

According the UK government, which currently occupies the rotatory presidency of the G7, the new international approach to preventing pandemic will expand the scope on the so-called Global Pandemic Radar recently launched by UK prime minister Boris Johnson to identify emerging COVID-19 variants and track new disease around the world.

Health ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States are also expected to discuss sharing COVID-19 vaccines with poorer countries amid warning from scientists and non-governmental organizations that at least 90 percent of people in 67 low-income countries stand little chance of getting vaccinated against the disease in 2021 because rich nations have bought more jabs than they need.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Canada France Germany Oxford Hancock Italy United Kingdom Japan United States All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Elderly man killed in road accident

5 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Plans to Rescedule Congress of Religiou ..

5 minutes ago

BBC Calls Off Participation in Working Breakfast f ..

5 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

12 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 92 lives, infects 2,028 more peopl ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan proudly leading 'green finance' innovatio ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.