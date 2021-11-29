UrduPoint.com

G7 Health Ministers Committed To Share Data On Omicron With WHO

Mon 29th November 2021 | 09:15 PM

G7 Health Ministers Committed to Share Data on Omicron With WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The G7 health ministers have committed to sharing data on the new Omicron coronavirus variant with the World Health Organization (WHO) and international partners, according to a joint statement issued on Monday.

"They indicated that in the coming weeks, ministers committed to continue to work closely together, with WHO and international partners to share information and monitor Omicron. Ministers committed to meeting again in December," the statement read.

