G7 Intend To Launch Global Food Security Initiative - Communique

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2023 | 01:10 PM

HIROSHIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) The Group of Seven (G7) leaders, together with their partners, commit to launching the so-called Hiroshima Action Statement for Resilient Global Food Security to address present and future food needs, according to their joint communique published on Saturday.

"We commit to taking concrete steps with partner countries as outlined in the annexed 'Hiroshima Action Statement for Resilient Global Food Security,' and call for broader cooperation in the international community," the statement read.

