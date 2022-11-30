G7 Justice Ministers Agree to Boost Cooperation on Investigation of War Crimes -Presidency

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The justice ministers of the G7 nations have agreed to intensify cooperation on investigations of war crimes in Ukraine, the German presidency of the organization said on Tuesday.

The G7 justice ministers met in Berlin earlier in the day to discuss Ukraine-related issues.

"In a joint declaration, G7 justice ministers agreed to intensify and accelerate investigative cooperation. Law enforcement efforts should be better coordinated, and all activities should be organically intertwined," the presidency said in a statement.

German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann added that the G7 countries want to ensure that the exchange of evidence between their different legal systems is easier and that witnesses are not questioned unnecessarily often.

"We must succeed in more effectively prosecuting war crimes committed in Ukraine," the minister added.

The G7 ministers said in a joint declaration following the meeting that the authorities of various countries will increase contacts with each other on investigations.

"In order to further improve effective investigations of the crimes committed in the course of Russia's aggression and to facilitate cross-border cooperation under applicable international and national law among the investigating authorities of these international crimes, it is important that the authorities of various states contact each other quickly and expediently. We will therefore ensure there is a central national contact point in each state for the prosecution of these international crimes, if none currently exists, and share the contact details with our partners to provide an easily accessible entrance for international coordination," the joint declaration read.

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.