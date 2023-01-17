G7 Justice Ministers' Meeting Scheduled for Early July - Tokyo

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) A meeting of the G7 justice ministers is scheduled for the first half of July and will take place in Tokyo alongside the justice ministers' summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Japanese Justice Ministry said on Tuesday.

"MOJ will hold a G7 Justice Ministers' meeting in Tokyo in early July on the sidelines of an ASEAN - Japan Special Meeting of Justice Ministers. Japan will serve as a bridge between the G7 and ASEAN member states to promote the rule of law in the international community," the ministry wrote on a twitter page devoted to the upcoming ASEAN-Japan special meeting of the justice ministers.

Japan will chair the G7 multilateral platform in 2023. The top-level G7 summit will be held in the city of Hiroshima from May 19-21.

A meeting of the G7 foreign ministers is scheduled to take place in Karuizawa ” a famous resort in the Japanese prefecture of Nagano ” from April 16-18.

The G7 finance ministers and heads of central banks will, in turn, meet in the city of Niigata from May 11-13. The G7 ministers for climate, energy and environment will hold a meeting in the city of Sapporo from April 15-16.

In addition, Tokyo has already confirmed meetings of the G7 health ministers in the city of Nagasaki, the labor ministers in the city of Kurashiki, and the agriculture ministers in the city of Miyazaki. The dates of the events will be announced later.

The G7 group of seven largest economies includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.