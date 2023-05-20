UrduPoint.com

G7 Leaders Accuse Russia Of 'Information Manipulation' - Joint Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations accused Russia of "information manipulation" in a final communique issued at a summit in Hiroshima on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations accused Russia of "information manipulation" in a final communique issued at a summit in Hiroshima on Saturday.

"We strongly condemn the widespread use of information manipulation and interference by Russia in order to gain support for its war of aggression against Ukraine and to obscure the facts of its aggression," the statement said.

The G7's leaders also reiterated their commitment to protecting the information environment by "supporting media freedom and online freedom" as well as addressing "foreign manipulation and interference, including disinformation, which is designed to undermine trust in democratic institutions, and sow discord in the international community.

"

G7 leaders agreed to work toward promoting "fact-based, quality and trustworthy" information and urged digital platforms to back this approach, the statement read.

The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and focuses on the Ukrainian conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan for the G7 summit earlier on Saturday.

