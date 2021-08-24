(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The G7 leaders agreed on a roadmap for engagement with the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday following the discussion of Afghanistan at a virtual G7 meeting.

"What we've done today at the G7, is we've got together the leading Western powers and agreed, not just a joint approach to dealing with the evacuation, but also a roadmap for the way in which we're going to engage with the Taliban, as it will probably be a Taliban government in Kabul," Johnson said in a press statement.