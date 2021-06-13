UrduPoint.com
G7 Leaders Agree To Step Up Information Sharing, Coordination On Cybercrime Cases - EU

Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The leaders of the G7 nations have agreed to step up their coordination and information sharing practices on issues of cybercrime, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

"We need a robust joint response to cybercrimes, especially ransomware. We agreed to step up information sharing and to coordinate more closely on police investigations and diplomatic measures," von der Leyen, who is attending the ongoing G7 summit in the United Kingdom, wrote on Twitter.

The European Commission president stated that Europe is "fighting disinformation every day," and added that efforts would be redoubled to tackle "foreign interference.

"

Cybersecurity is set to be a major topic of discussion for world leaders at Monday's NATO summit, due to take place in Brussels.

A surge of ransomware attacks has swept over the globe over recent weeks. Most notably, the Colonial Pipeline in the United States was shut down for five days after it was attacked in May.

The G7 summit, which began on Friday, is set to wrap up on Sunday afternoon. The event was held at Carbis Bay, in the English seaside county of Cornwall.

The heads of state are slated to publish a joint communique at 13:00 GMT, and Johnson is expected to hold a press conference starting at 13:05. 

