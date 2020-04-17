G7 Leaders Agree to Support Developing Countries Fighting COVID-19 - UK Government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The G7 leaders have agreed to support developing countries in their fight against coronavirus, as well as on the importance of taking financial measures to protect national and world economies amid the pandemic, the UK government said on Thursday following the G7 virtual summit devoted to the pandemic.

"Leaders discussed the particular risk coronavirus poses to developing nations and agreed on the need to fight coronavirus in every country. They committed to continue to support developing countries through bilateral assistance, multinational organisations and by ensuring governments around the world have access to the medical supplies they need. G7 leaders also agreed on the importance of financial measures to defend the global economy against the impact of coronavirus," the government said in a press release.

According to the press release, UK First Secretary of State Dominic Raab, who represented the country as Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues his recovery from the coronavirus, welcomed the efforts made to coordinate economic responses, including agreements on debt relief earlier this week. In addition, he called on all countries to support long-term economic recovery.

The participants also agreed that the rapid development and production of COVID-19 vaccine would be crucial to curb the spread of the virus across the world.