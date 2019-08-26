UrduPoint.com
G7 Leaders Back Hong Kong Autonomy, Call For Calm

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:32 PM

G7 leaders meeting in France backed the autonomy of Hong Kong as laid out in a 1984 agreement between Britain and China and called for calm in the protest-hit city

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :G7 leaders meeting in France backed the autonomy of Hong Kong as laid out in a 1984 agreement between Britain and China and called for calm in the protest-hit city.

"The G7 reaffirms the existence and the importance of the 1984 Sino-British agreement on Hong Kong and calls for avoiding violence," according to a joint statement issued in French at the end of a G7 meeting in Biarritz, southwest France.

