G7 Leaders Back IAEA Efforts To Boost Ukraine's Nuclear Safety Amid Hostilities

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 08:10 PM

G7 Leaders Back IAEA Efforts to Boost Ukraine's Nuclear Safety Amid Hostilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The G7 leaders said on Friday they supported the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to reinforce nuclear safety in Ukraine and bolster security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) amid ongoing hostilities.

"We support the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) efforts to strengthen nuclear safety and security of, and the application of safeguards to, nuclear material and facilities in Ukraine, including through the continuous presence of IAEA experts and its focus on ensuring nuclear safety and security at the site," the statement said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in March that the UN atomic watchdog had abandoned its plan to set up a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP, citing the presence of an IAEA monitoring group as a more viable alternative.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of electrical capacity. It went under the Russian control in early March of 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.

