G7 Leaders Back JCPOA Negotiations To Return US, Iran To Accord Pledges - Communique

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

G7 Leaders Back JCPOA Negotiations to Return US, Iran to Accord Pledges - Communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The G7 leaders on Sunday voiced their support to the ongoing JCPOA negotiations in Vienna, set to bring Washington and Tehran back to their commitments under the nuclear deal.

"We welcome the substantive discussions between Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) participants, and separately with the United States, to accomplish a return of the United States and Iran to their JCPoA commitments," the communique issued on the final day of the G7 summit in the UK read.

