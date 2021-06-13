(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The leaders of the G7 nations have agreed to accelerate both the production of COVID-19 vaccines and their delivery across the globe, Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, said Sunday.

"We spent three days trying to align the position of the world's biggest democracies. The priority was to ensure we can meet the demand for vaccines and here the EU has taken the leadership. Partners have now joined us to accelerate production and delivery of vaccines worldwide," Michel said in a video message published online.

The European Council president also said that the EU's efforts to mobilize more funds to strengthen ties with Africa were also well received by the G7 leaders.

"Another point, of special significance to me, is our engagement with Africa. For some years already, with some in Europe, we are convinced that this engagement with Africa needs to be strengthened at the heart of our future international relations. Increasingly, we've been able to unify the positions of European countries on this issue and now we've convinced our partners to further mobilize funds to secure a win-win strategy for Africa and Europe," Michel added.

Sunday is the final day of the G7 summit, which is being held in the English seaside town of Carbis Bay, Cornwall. A joint communique is set to be published at 13:00 GMT.