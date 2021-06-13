G7 Leaders Commit to Reach Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050 at Latest - EU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The leaders of the G7 nations have agreed to cut their greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 at the latest in order to preserve the goal of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.

7 degrees Fahrenheit), European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday.

"G7 partners are signing off on a landmark joint commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 (latest) & keeping a 1.5°C temperature rise within reach," von der Leyen, who is attending the summit, wrote on Twitter.